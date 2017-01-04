



8th Annual MLK Day Celebration of Service



ROSENDALE - UlsterCorps is sponsoring its 8th Annual MLK Day Celebration of Service, Saturday, January 14th, 2017, 2-5 pm at the Rosendale Recreation Center, 1055 NY-32, Rosendale, NY (Monday January 16th snow date). The event honors volunteers like you, our “Guests of Honor”, from non-profit service organizations throughout Ulster County for your hard work and dedication.



The day will celebrate the broad circle of kindness and generosity that knits us together as a community and demonstrates the value of the volunteer spirit across all generations. The event is free and features live music, refreshments and raffles for the volunteers.



Schedule:

2pm: Blind Mice

3pm: Wild Swan

4pm: New Progressive Baptist Church Choir



Free raffle tickets for all our Guests of Honor (volunteers from agencies across Ulster County) and two drawings/chances to win - 2:45 & 3:45pm.



We will also be doing an Event Program this year, which will list (at no charge) the names of all volunteers who pre-register by January 10th, along with the agency with which they volunteer. If your agency or one of your supporters has the resources to do so, we ask that you consider sponsoring the event by purchasing an ad in the MLK Day Celebration of Service Event Program (click for details).



We are so grateful for the time and energy you give to our community, and hope you will allow us to publicly thank you at this wonderful community event. To register for this free event: email volunteer@ulstercorps.org or call (845) 481-0331. 5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor