



Crystal Run Healthcare Donates Over 500 Toys to Charities



MIDDLETOWN - Crystal Run Healthcare is helping to bring joy to many local children and families in need this holiday season. The staff at Crystal Run purchased toys and other gifts to be donated to those in need throughout Orange, Sullivan and Rockland Counties. Gifts included items such as books, bicycles, dolls, games, teddy bears, and clothing, as well as many other items. The “Angel” gifts, which were purchased by employees in Crystal Run’s Orange and Rockland County offices, were donated to the Salvation Army as part of their Angel Tree program. The “Snowmen” gifts were purchased by Crystal Run employees in the Rock Hill and Liberty offices and were donated to the United Way of Sullivan County as part of their Project Care Snowmen. In total, 575 “Angels” and “Snowmen” gifts were donated to the local charity organizations by the employees of Crystal Run Healthcare.



Employees at Crystal Run Healthcare originally became involved in purchasing holiday gifts for donation to local charities back in 2002 and have continued to do so since then. Along with a variety of many other philanthropic programs that Crystal Run Healthcare employees take part in and support throughout the year, the holiday toy drive is especially important to bring smiles to children’s faces during the holidays. “This holiday season, our staff has once again shown tremendous generosity to children in need by donating nearly six-hundred gifts! Because of their unwavering commitment to these charities, more children are able to smile and that is what makes it all worthwhile. On behalf of the practice, we are incredibly thankful and proud of each employee who always finds a way to help others in need,” said Mary DeFreitas, Chief Human Resources Officer at Crystal Run Healthcare.

5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor