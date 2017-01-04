



Forty Under 40 Awards Accepting Nominiations



The Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2017 Forty Under 40 Shaker Awards, an honor presented annually to laudable people under the age of 40 making the Hudson Valley a better place to live and work.



Complete details and an online nomination form are available at dcrcoc.org/40under40. All nominations must be received by January 27 and winners will be notified in late winter.

Now in its 12th year, the Shaker Awards identify and honor the next generation of leaders in our area who have shown a strong commitment to the Hudson Valley,

Self-nominations as well as nominations for more than one person are accepted. Nominees must be between 18 and 39 years of age before April 27, 2017. Prior years’ Forty Under 40 nominations can be re-submitted for consideration. A panel of judges comprised of previous Forty Under 40 Award recipients will determine the 2017 honorees.



The Forty Under 40 Shaker Awards celebration is scheduled for Thursday, April 27, 2017. Visit dcrcoc.org/40under40 for more details.



Founded in 1907, the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce is committed to the growth and development of local businesses and the economy. For more information about Chamber happenings, the complete events calendar, or to find out how we might best serve as an advocate for you and your business, please visit dcrcoc.org.