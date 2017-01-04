



Santa’s Workshop Supports John Flowers’ Elves



POUGHKEEPSIE - Carrying on in the tradition of holiday giving, the John Flowers’ Elves Christmas program was in full swing this season with The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at River Valley playing host as the gift-wrapping center for the program. In honor and support of the event named after the late John Flowers, a local civic and community leader who passed away in 2015, hundreds of volunteers donated presents and gifts, which were beautifully wrapped at River Valley and then distributed to children in local hospitals during the week of Christmas.



The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at River Valley (140 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY) welcomed volunteer gift wrappers all month long until a few days before Christmas. John Flowers’ Elves then distributed over 1,000 presents to Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Mid Hudson Regional Hospital, Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie and many more facilities throughout Dutchess County, touching many lives and bringing holiday cheer.



“This is such an amazing program, and we were honored to host the gift wrapping during December in support of John Flowers’ Elves,” commented Jeremy B. Strauss, CEO of The Grand Healthcare System, owners and operators of River Valley. “Our staff wanted to get involved and to bring some holiday joy to children who are facing adversity. What better way than to open our doors and to work with our local community on such a giving and voluntary effort.”



John Flowers was inspired to begin the program more than 20 years ago while visiting his sister in the hospital just before Christmas. Today, his family continues the tradition in his name, and his legacy lives on as the program is supported by hundreds of volunteers each December.



For more information about The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at River Valley, please call (845) 454-7600 or visit www.TheGrandHealthcare.com/RiverValley.