



First Baby of 2017 in Dutchess County



POUGHKEEPSIE - The first baby born in Dutchess County in 2017 arrived early Sunday morning at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Kamyah Selman was born at 3:45 a.m. weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Her mother, Shatya Tolliver, and father, Elvin Selman, were surprised when contractions started on New Year’s Eve, more than one week before their child’s Jan. 8 due date.



Tolliver, a mental health worker, first experienced the contractions as she prepared to go to sleep before her overnight shift.



“I was shocked because my due date wasn’t for another week, and I didn’t think that she would be coming so early,” Tolliver said.



“At first, I thought she was kidding,” Selman said. “But once she said she needed to go to the hospital, we brought her right in.”



This is the Poughkeepsie couple’s first daughter.

