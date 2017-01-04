



Angel Tree Program Gathers Holiday Gifts



STONE RIDGE - Each year the Nursing Club of SUNY Ulster organizes a drive to collect toys for needy children. This year the Angel Tree program will support Christmas Wishes of Ulster County.



Christmas Wishes of Ulster County was established in 2014 by a local, single mother looking to help 4-5 families have a special Christmas. Now in 2016 they have over 700 children on their Christmas wish list.



The Angel Tree is filled with tags that represent children, ages infant to 12 years old. The tag indicates what the child would like and their clothing size. Students, faculty, and staff are invited to take a tag and fulfill a wish. 5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor