PHOTO GALLERY
Local Today is January 3rd, 2017|Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress!
Hudson Valley Press


January 4th, 2017

Angel Tree Program Gathers Holiday Gifts



STONE RIDGE - Each year the Nursing Club of SUNY Ulster organizes a drive to collect toys for needy children. This year the Angel Tree program will support Christmas Wishes of Ulster County.

Christmas Wishes of Ulster County was established in 2014 by a local, single mother looking to help 4-5 families have a special Christmas. Now in 2016 they have over 700 children on their Christmas wish list.

The Angel Tree is filled with tags that represent children, ages infant to 12 years old. The tag indicates what the child would like and their clothing size. Students, faculty, and staff are invited to take a tag and fulfill a wish.


Copyright 2006-2014 The Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

              Let Your Voice Be Heard ... Fill Out the Reader Response Form Below
Your name:
Your email:
Article Title:
Comment Text:


*Posts do not appear immediately
















What is the focus of your New Year's resolution?
Family
Work/$$$
Health
None
Other

Google

 

HEADLINES

 






HVPress.net | Copyright © 2006-2016 Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. | Use of this site indicates your agreement to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy for our Site. | HVPress.net 