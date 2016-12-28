



Generous and Creative Holidays at Head Start



Students in handmade costumes at the Middletown Head Start program’s fashion show. MIDDLETOWN – The Head Start programs of Regional Economic Community Action Program were buzzing with holiday spirit and creative activities last week. The Middletown students crafted paper clothing for their fashion show and parents brought special clothing items from home and explained their cultural significance. One student and his family presented gifts for the class. The Scotchtown center’s group hosted a concert for parents with songs about diverse celebrations, reindeer, and snow. Parents decorated the classrooms and hallways and one father dressed as Santa for a surprise visit. The Middletown Garden Club provided gifts for all the students. Every year the organization donates wrapped shoe boxes and this year’s gifts contained toys, crayons, hats, socks, and toothbrushes. At the Port Jervis center students received gifts from City resident Beth Callen. Each year Beth and her family sponsor a local organization. This year they chose Port Jervis Head Start and each student received a bag containing a coloring book, crayons, reading book, toothbrush and toothpaste, a puzzle and other fun items. 5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor