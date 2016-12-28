



Christmas House Tour Raised More than $23K



Catholic Charities’ board member Father George Hafemann (Center), St. John’s Church, offered a blessing at each location on the Goshen Christmas House Tour. He’s pictured with Maureen Torelli (left) and Dee Steeger (right) at Glen Arden, which served as the Tour’s host location. GOSHEN – Close to 400 guests were warmly welcomed into eight private Goshen houses and two bonus locations for a sneak peak at their holiday finery for Catholic Charities Community Services of Orange and Sullivan’s 2nd annual Goshen Christmas House Tour. More than $23,000 was raised in support of the non-profit’s mission to provide help and create hope for those most in need in our community.



Catholic Charities’ House Tour guests checked in at Glen Arden, where tickets were also available for event day purchase. While there, they were treated to live musical entertainment from a variety of Goshen High School Music Department student ensembles and the Warwick High School Meistersingers. They also enjoyed fresh-baked goods and hot chocolate from ShopRite Supermarkets, home-made cookies from the Bellvale Bruderhof Community, and hot apple cider from Soons Orchards. Guests kicked-off their outing by visiting two Glen Arden apartments decorated for Christmas before setting out on the self-guided Tour.



Of the eight private homes on the Tour, six were in the Village of Goshen, most within walking distance of each other, and two in the Town of Goshen. In addition to Glen Arden, the newly refurbished Stagecoach Inn opened its doors for Catholic Charities’ guests. Better Homes & Gardens Rand Realty and the Harness Racing Museum also welcomed Tour participants to warm up and refresh.



“The Holiday House Tour is a great way to launch the Christmas season,” said Susan Murray Tetz, President of Catholic Charities’ Board of Directors and House Tour committee Chairperson. “We were so blessed to have the support of eight homeowners and their families, as well as our friends at Glen Arden and the Stagecoach Inn, who opened their hearts and their homes to friends and strangers alike and gave so generously of their time, talent, and treasure to raise much-needed funds for those served by Catholic Charities.”



Each location was unique in its decorating style and presentation of the Christmas theme. Father George Hafemann, pastor at St. John’s Church in Goshen and a Catholic Charities’ board member, offered a blessing at each home prior to the start of the Tour. Students from John S. Burke Catholic High School and St. John’s School and Religious Education Program volunteered at the homes, assisting homeowners with a variety of tasks to welcome guests.



Before starting out, Tour participants received a Guide Book which featured a map, a photo and description of each location, as well as advertisements, special offers, and holiday wishes from House Tour sponsors and supporters.



The House Tour was part of the weekend’s Gather in Goshen celebration organized in partnership with the Village of Goshen, Goshen Chamber of Commerce, John S. Burke Catholic High School, and Illuminate Goshen. In addition to the House Tour, the festivities included a Holiday Boutique at Burke and the lighting of the Christmas tree in the Village center.



