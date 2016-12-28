PHOTO GALLERY
The Mount Hosts Holiday GNSO Concert



Marie Pierre Mfuamba Mukendi ’19, a freshman student at the Mount, presents “Amazing Peace: A Christmas Poem” by Maya Angelou. Photo: Dean DiMarzo
NEWBURGH - About 200 members of the local community enjoyed an afternoon of music by the Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra and festive readings from local community leaders on Sunday, December 11 at Mount Saint Mary College’s Celebration of the Season Holiday Concert.

-  Dr. David Kennett, president of Mount Saint Mary College, presented “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” by American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

- Barry Lewis, the executive editor of the Times Herald-Record, read “Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” by Francis P. Church.

- Marie Pierre Mfuamba Mukendi ’19, a freshman student at the Mount, read “Amazing Peace: A Christmas Poem” by Maya Angelou.

- Gerald Jacobowitz, senior partner of the firm Jacobowitz and Gubits, LLP, presented “The Feast of Lights” by Emma Lazarus.

The concert featured holiday favorites such as “Carol of the Bells,” “Chanukah Happening,” “White Christmas,” and “Angels We Have Heard on High.”

Sr. Peggy Murphy, OP, religious studies professor, closed out concert by leading the audience in “Deck the Halls.”


