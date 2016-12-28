



New Poughkeepsie Officers Receive Awards



Officer Oralie Lichtenfeld, Mayor Rob Rolison, and Officer Wilkinson pose a photo. POUGHKEEPSIE - On Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 two of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s newest officers received awards at the Ulster County Law Enforcement Training Group Academy.



Police Officer Cody Wilkinson was awarded the Academy’s Top Cop. This award represents the overall top performing recruit in all aspects of the Academy. Wilkinson was also awarded the Top Physical Training award. This award is given to the recruit who excels in physical training throughout the academy. Wilkinson was also the first runner up in the academic performance category. Wilkinson was also chosen by his peers as the Platoon leader for the duration of the twenty week academy.



Police Officer OralieLichtenfeld was awarded the Top Academic Recruit. This award represents the overall top performing recruit in academics. Oralie was also first runner up for the Top Cop award.



Five of the nine recruit academy awards were collected by Officers Lichtenfeld and Wilkinson.



“The City of Poughkeepsie is honored and proud to welcome Officers OralieLichtenfeld and Cody Wilkinson to our Police family,” stated Acting Police Chief Tom Pape.



