



The Mount Donates More than 600 Gifts



Dedicated Mount students, faculty, and staff collected more than 600 holiday gifts this season. All of them were donated to Newburgh families. NEWBURGH - Mount Saint Mary College is making the holidays a little brighter for families in need: Through the annual “Giving Tree” event, the community donated more than 600 gifts to the children of Newburgh.



Tags hang like ornaments on the Giving Tree, and written on the back of each is a gift request from an underprivileged child. Mount community members donate the requested items, creating happy holiday memories.



“Your continued support made the giving tree a success,” said Fr. Francis Amodio, O.Carm, campus chaplain and director of the Mount’s Campus Ministry. “May God bless all of you during this Christmas season and may God bless all of those individuals who are in need of support.”



Through Giving Tree events, the Mount has donated more than 3,600 gifts to local families in the last five years.



The program was sponsored by Campus Ministry. 5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor