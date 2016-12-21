



Christmas Tree Lighting A Holiday Tradition



Children greet Santa Claus as the City of Newburgh welcomed to Broadway its Christmas Tree during its official dedication and tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, December 14, 2016. Hudson Valley Press/CHUCK STEWART, JR. NEWBURGH - The City of Newburgh welcomed to Broadway its Christmas Tree as it arrived in Newburgh on Monday, December 5. This year’s beautiful blue spruce was donated by a Town of Newburgh resident. It was lit with the help of Santa Claus last Wednesday, December 14 as a large crowd braved the cold to witness the annual event. Santa along with Deputy Mayor Regina Angelo and Mayor Judy Kennedy led the count down for the tree lighting.



City of Newburgh DPW Superintendent George Garrison was close by as Angelo thank him and his expert crew, Hector Iglesias, Chris McGuiness, Tony Martinez, Joe Smith Jr, Jason Sutton, Billy Morrison, Ed Mitzner, Pat Doty and John Colurciello who orchestrated everything from the take-down, to installation of the tree just down from City Hall. The DPW crew also decorated the exceptional tree with hundreds of white lights and over 500 ornaments.



“The City of Newburgh is grateful to the families that were very helpful this year in offering their tree,” said Deputy Mayor Regina Angelo.



From the search for the perfect tree to the arrival of Santa Claus, Deputy Mayor Regina Angelo has coordinated the City’s holiday celebration for more than a quarter century. “I have gone back through all the pictures and each year we have had the most beautiful tree. I want to thank everyone who helped spread the word for us,” she said. “I also want to thank Michael Biggs, from Quality Towing, who donated the crane that was operated by John Ameratti, the City DPW, the City of Newburgh Police Department, the performers and the Friends of the Library for all they do every year to make the delivery of the tree and the lighting even possible and enjoyable.”



Children eagerly followed Santa Claus into the Karpeles Manuscript Museum for hot chocolate and cookies following the tree lighting. Children had a chance to visit with Santa, and have their picture taken, as he handed out gifts and candy canes. There were also classic Christmas movies playing on a large television screen.



“This is such a wonderful event,” Mayor Kennedy said. “It’s so nice to see the kids having a wonderful time. And I have to thank Regina Angelo for doing this every year. It wouldn’t get done without her hard work.”



This year's tree was dedicated to two local residents who passed away this year, Richard "Dickie" Peterson and Chuck Stewart, Sr., founder of the Hudson Valley Press newspaper.