



Students Bring Holiday Joy to Nursing Home



Members of two Mount Saint Mary College student clubs – Aging United and Big Brothers Big Sisters – recently joined forces to sing Christmas carols for the residents of Montgomery Nursing Home. NEWBURGH - With some old fashioned caroling, Mount Saint Mary College’s Big Brother Big Sisters (BBBS) and Aging United student clubs recently brought holiday cheer to the residents of Montgomery Nursing Home.



About 30 Mount students spanning both clubs and 15 BBBS “littles” sang a variety of classic carols at the home, located in Montgomery, N.Y.



The Mount’s BBBS club provides mentoring for children from the City of Newburgh. By serving as role models, members experience the power of friendship that stems from the connection they make. Members of the chapter meet with their littles about six times per semester to encourage and empower the at-risk children.



Aging United explores opportunities in service, programming, and research in the field of aging. Students host several events throughout the semester. Aging United is sponsored by the Mount's Center on Aging and Policy (CAP). Established in 2006, CAP is dedicated to excellence in research and scholarship in the field of gerontology.