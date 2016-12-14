



Habitat Dedicates Two Homes on South Miller



Keith Smith (Left), the new home owner of 22 South Miller Street shows off his key that was officially given to him by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh during a dedication ceremony Saturday that also included 26 South Miller Street, the new home of the Talamante family. Both homes are constructed from the 2015 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. By Jennifer Warren NEWBURGH - Tis the season for giving, sharing and loving, actions that define Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh. Saturday that altruism was flourishing, as feel good stories abounded at “The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Houses” Dedication of both 22 and 26 South Miller Street.



The rehabbed homes (two of four of Habitat Newburgh’s house gut rehab projects on the block), are part of a close to decade-long tradition using donated lumber from a Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. The 2015 Rockefeller Tree, donated by Nancy Puchalski and Al Asendorf, has strong Newburgh roots, as it resided at Puchalski’s childhood Newburgh residence. Now, several years later, it has returned “back home,” coming full circle and serving as the wood foundation for the two South Miller homes.



“We are just so happy to see these two families being able to enjoy it so much,” Asendorf said of the iconic, donated lumber. This marks the second time the prestigious tree’s lumber has made up a Habitat Home in Newburgh; the first used the symbolic holiday lumber from the 2010 tree.



Adding to the specialness of one of the most recently dedicated Habitat homes was a little surprise twist. Homeowner Keith Smith wanted to do something amazing for his three children. Not only did he apply for and was awarded the opportunity to participate in the building and education of his first home through Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh, Smith also somehow managed to keep the entire year-long venture, which included 240 sweat equity hours, a secret from his kids. That was until Saturday, when the “gift” was revealed and the family’s home was officially dedicated, while Smith was handed the keys in front of his children.



“My kids could not stop smiling,” said Smith, who was filled with mixed emotions, having had lost his mother last month. “She was supposed to be here today, and I wanted her to see this so much; however, I am blessed with three beautiful children, and this is all about them and not me.”



A few doors down from the Smith’s residence, at 22 South Miller Street, will be his neighbors. The Talamantes, Ricardo and Sugeidi along with their four children, will soon be occupying 26 South Miller. As with the Smiths, this will be their first home. After numerous years of apartment life, they are more than ready to start their dream of home ownership.

“They feel very happy about it; they finally, after 20 years of apartment living, have a place they know is theirs; it’s not just temporary,” said their daughter Anayeli. “I can’t think of any two people who deserve this more; they both have worked so hard, and this is now the end of a long time of work of building their home as well as taking education classes on finances and many other things, and a time to enjoy it.”



Smith, who has been a lifelong Newburgh residence, held back the tears Saturday, as he reflected about his mother and some of his journey en route to Saturday’s celebration. He was overcome with gratitude for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh and so much more.



“They say nothing good ever comes out of the hood,” said Smith as he addressed the crowd. “This here proves that all wrong; I’m just so happy and appreciate all of you so much.”

As with every Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh Dedication, Cathy Collins, Executive Director, was on hand. Reflecting upon festive, happy childhood memories of the Rockefeller Tree, she related recently hearing Christmas Carols and being reminded of the purpose of Habitat, especially during this time of the season, and especially with these extra special holiday homes.



“Love is what we all share, what brings us together,” affirmed Collins. In a few weeks we will be celebrating light, Christmas, Chanukkah, and Kwanza, the very thing we try to offer here at Habitat, the spirit of the light that will live on long past this day.” Reflecting further, she concluded, “Even though this community still needs so much more, there is so very much to be thankful for; I’m thankful to all of you today.”



