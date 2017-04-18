PHOTO GALLERY
Health Today is April 18th, 2017|Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress!



April 18th, 2017

The Mount Raises Over $21,000 to Fight Cancer



Cancer survivors and their caregivers led the first lap of the Mount’s Relay for Life. Photo by Lee Ferris.
NEWBURGH - Mount Saint Mary College’s eighth annual Relay for Life earned more than $21,000 for the American Cancer Society, thanks to the efforts of students, faculty, staff, and volunteers from the community.

About 300 members of more than 30 teams took turns walking laps from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to honor those who have or were lost to cancer and to raise money for a cure.
Survivors, including students, faculty, and alumni, were guests of honor.

The Mount Relay Leadership Committee was spearheaded by Briana Cherwinski of Valatie, N.Y., Shannon Ryan of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Marissa Siegel of Selden, N.Y.

Relay participant and cancer survivor, Diana Pernicano of Yorktown Heights, N.Y. said that her battle against the illness began in fall 2013 when she found a lump in her neck during a hands-on lesson in a nursing class. She credits the Mount course with saving her life. Pernicano received treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma immediately, and is now cancer free.

“As nursing students, we’re taught to spread healthy habits,” she noted. “Relay for Life is all about healthy programs and habits, so it’s helped me to become a better nurse.”
The Mount’s Relay for Life was sponsored by the Colleges Against Cancer Club, the Student Activities Office, and the American Cancer Society. It has raised about $225,000 to fight cancer in the last eight years.

Copyright 2006-2016 The Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

              Let Your Voice Be Heard ... Fill Out the Reader Response Form Below
Your name:
Your email:
Article Title:
Comment Text:


*Posts do not appear immediately




 












Are you planning a summer vacation this year?
Yes
No
Not sure

Google

 

HEADLINES

•  AME Zion Church Celebrates its 190th Anniversary
•  New York State Raises the Age of Adult Criminal...
•  Hugh Abdullah Rashid Passes Away at Age 84
•  NAACP Statement on the Confirmation of Judge Neil...
•  Art and Soul Gala Funds Medical Center in Haiti
•  Neuhaus Officially Announces Re-Election Bid
•  Mount, Newburgh Ministry Celebrate Alliance
•  Walden Savings Celebrating 15 Years at Scott’s...
•  Students Receive Suny Chancellor’s Award
•  Newburgh Revitalization Project Breaks Ground
•  ‘Particle Fever’ Next Movies With Spirit Screening
•  Dr. William Harvey Gives Founder’s Day Address
•  Tuskegee Airmen’s Significance in US History
•  10th Annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake is a Major Success
•  City Sees Significant Financial Impact from...

 






HVPress.net | Copyright © 2006-2016 Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. | Use of this site indicates your agreement to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy for our Site. | HVPress.net 