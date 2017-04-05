Today is April 10th, 2017 |Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress! Tweet Follow @hvpress



Mount Saint Mary Hosts 24th Annual Health Fair



Theresa Scotta of Orange Regional Health Care performs a blood screening on freshman Taharqa Hazel of Newburgh, N.Y. during the 24th annual Beth Roeper Health and Wellness Fair at Mount Saint Mary College on Wednesday, March 22. Photo: Lee Ferris. NEWBURGH - Mount Saint Mary College hosted its 24th annual Beth Roeper Health and Wellness Fair on Wednesday, March 22, attracting hundreds of students and community members.



Sponsored by the Mount’s Health Services Wellness Center, and David Melby with the Rose & Kieran Inc. insurance agency, the fair featured free health screenings, interactive exhibits, door prizes, and raffles.



The fair is named after former Health Services director Beth Roeper, who recently retired from the Mount after many years of dedicated service.



More than 40 vendors offered their services, including local health care organizations, medical insurance companies, student clubs, and campus departments.



Amanda Clemens of Baldwin, N.Y., a graduate business student, heard about the fair from a friend.



"There are a lot of good things to come check out," she said. "I think it's important to keep tabs on your health."

