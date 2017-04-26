



Anne Kane Wins Top Honors in Annual Art Show



The Newburgh Free Library awarded Anne Kane’s oil painting titled “Sunbather”, Best in Show at its Annual Community Art Show. NEWBURGH - The Newburgh Free Library recently announced the winners of its Annual Community Art Show, awarding Best in Show to Anne Kane’s oil painting titled “Sunbather.” In addition, awards were given in six categories for 1st place, 2nd place, 3rd place and honorable mention. A total of 74 entries were received.



In the oil/acrylic category, Cynthia Patton won first place with Together, followed by Joyce L. Davis’s Take the Bait in second place and Donna Kofalk’s Reflections of Autumn in third place. Laura Noorlander was awarded honorable mention for The Ghost of Amsterdam.



In the pastels category, Cathy Cahill won first place with Iona Marsh, followed by Jeanie Beer’s Navajo Woman in second place and Judy Byrne’s Dennis Scarf in third place. Deborah Dresser was awarded honorable mention for Kitchen Rhapsody.



In the mixed media category, Robert Cash captured first place with Strange Fruits #1, followed by Monica Ostrow’s Entering a New Dimension in second place and Kimberly Fenwick’s City Roofs & Water Towers in third place. Rossella LaTorre was awarded honorable mention for Her NYC through a Kaleidoscope.



In the photography category, Michael Credo received first place with First Class, followed by Nancy Lane’s American Stock Exchange in second place and Carolyn Harvey’s A Young Bear’s Success winning third place. Linda B. Schiller was awarded honorable mention for Inner Garden Fence.



In the watercolors category, Joseph Simeone captured first place with Blue Chrome, followed by Gini Rose Sivilli’s Spring Flowers in second place and Nita Klein’s Untitled in third place. Jean McGowan was awarded honorable mention for Winter Fun.



In the sculpture category, Bill Michalski won first place with A Decision, followed by Falyn Dutcher’s Skins of Gold in second place and David Nolan’s The Dance in third place.



Judges were local artists Clayton Buchanan, Paul Gould and Barbara Smith.