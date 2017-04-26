



Warwick Joins Bergenpac Board of Trustees



Grammy Awards winner Dionne Warwick joins The Board of Trustees at Bergen Performing Arts Center. ENGLEWOOD, NJ - The Board of Trustees at Bergen Performing Arts Center, located at 30 North Van Brunt Street in Englewood, New Jersey, are proud to welcome legendary singer Dionne Warwick as a new member.



The North Jersey native earned five Grammy Awards during a career spanning five decades that included hits like “I Say a Little Prayer,” “Walk on By” and “That’s What Friends are For.”



As a member of the Board of Trustees, Warwick will help coordinate a major fundraising event for bergenPAC, while also utilizing her stature in the industry to attract A-list performers to Englewood throughout the year.



“I’m so appreciative that bergenPAC would ask me to be involved with the great work they do here and look forward to helping them in any way that I can,” Warwick said.



In addition to her music and acting, Warwick has been a passionate goodwill ambassador and recently released a series of public service announcements aimed at raising awareness for the devastating impact of HIV/AIDS on older adults and women over the age of 50, especially African American women.



"We are humbled to have such an iconic singer – and person – join us in our mission to bring live performances and arts education to the community," said Chris Yegen, chairman of the Board of Trustees.