PHOTO GALLERY
Art & Entertainment Today is April 13th, 2017|Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress!



April 12th, 2017

Art and Soul Gala Funds Medical Center in Haiti



Members of Femmes Chermaitre following a meeting with members of the Vassar Haiti Project.
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Vassar Haiti Project’s (VHP) fifth annual Art and Soul reception and fundraiser will be held on Thursday, May 4, at the Vassar College Alumnae House. All proceeds from the event fund the staffing, supply, and operation of a medical center in northwest Haiti that serves thousands of local residents.

Art and Soul will feature beautiful, vibrant Haitian art, live entertainment from Vassar student musicians, and cuisine from Poughkeepsie restaurant, Twisted Soul. The program runs from 5:30pm to 8:00pm, and is open to the public. Tickets are $65 each.

This year, the Vassar Haiti Project will honor local physician Dan Katz, MD, for his commitment to and leadership in sustaining medical care in Haiti. “Dr. Katz is an extraordinary advocate for the Chermaitre-Fiervil Clinic,” says Andrew Meade, Director of International Students at Vassar College and Co-founder of the Vassar Haiti Project. “Dr. Katz has made two trips to Haiti and has helped to change the face of healthcare for thousands of people living in the northwest mountains of Haiti by treating patients in the clinic and making important recommendations based on his medical expertise and experience there.”  

Dr. Katz collaborates regularly with the local Haitian physician, Dr. Gueslin Joassainvil and the VHP’s dynamic Medical Advisory Board.  The Medical Advisory Board is a group of local physicians and community members who help support the ongoing efforts of the clinic.

VHP also receives much direct local support. Recently, the group collaborated with the Poughkeepsie - Arlington Rotary Club to secure a $54,000 grant to bring a water purification project to the village of Chermaitre. “Nowhere does a dollar go further or mean so much as it does to the people of Chermaitre and Fiervil,” said VHP Medical Advisory Board Chair, Dr. Daniel Z. Aronzon, former CEO of Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Art and Soul tickets may be purchased online at www.thehaitiproject.org. All art purchases are tax deductible. For more information on ticket prices and availability please contact haitiproject@vassar.edu or call (845)797-2123.

Copyright 2006-2016 The Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

              Let Your Voice Be Heard ... Fill Out the Reader Response Form Below
Your name:
Your email:
Article Title:
Comment Text:


*Posts do not appear immediately




 














Are you planning a summer vacation this year?
Yes
No
Not sure

Google

 

HEADLINES

•  New York State Raises the Age of Adult Criminal...
•  Hugh Abdullah Rashid Passes Away at Age 84
•  NAACP Statement on the Confirmation of Judge Neil...
•  Neuhaus Officially Announces Re-Election Bid
•  Mount, Newburgh Ministry Celebrate Alliance
•  Walden Savings Celebrating 15 Years at Scott’s...
•  Students Receive Suny Chancellor’s Aweard
•  Newburgh Revitalization Project Breaks Ground
•  ‘Particle Fever’ Next Movies With Spirit Screening
•  Dr. William Harvey Gives Founder’s Day Address
•  Tuskegee Airmen’s Significance in US History
•  10th Annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake is a Major Success
•  City Sees Significant Financial Impact from...
•  Rapping Shakespeare! That’s the Sonnet Man. Devon...
•  Morales-Cid Named as Middletown Alderwoman

 






HVPress.net | Copyright © 2006-2016 Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. | Use of this site indicates your agreement to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy for our Site. | HVPress.net 