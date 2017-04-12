



‘Particle Fever’ Next Movies With Spirit Screening



Still from the film “Particle Fever”. WOODSTOCK - This month’s Movies With Spirit screening features the extraordinary inside-story documentary “Particle Fever,” about six brilliant scientists seeking to find the theorized “God particle” to unravel one of the most baffling mysteries of the universe, at Flowing Spirit Healing/Woodstock Sufi Center, 33 Mill Hill Road in Woodstock.



“A smash hit,” says critic Jordan Hoffman in the New York Daily News.



“Five stars,” says Joshua Rothkopf in Time Out New York.



“A movie so mind-bending you can almost feel your brain cells growing as you’re watching it,” says Kenneth Turan in the Los Angeles Times.



“Even the most math-averse viewer will be on pins and needles to know the results,” say Barbara VanDenburgh in The (Phoenix) Arizona Republic.



The award-winning documentary, which plays out with the suspense of a detective story, documents the physicists’ successes and setbacks as they conduct the first-ever experiments at the Large Hadron Collider near Geneva, Switzerland - the most complex experimental facility ever built and the largest single machine in the world.



Eventually 10,000 scientists from more than 100 countries join forces in this astonishing work to re-create conditions believed to have existed moments after the primal explosion known as the Big Bang, which created the physical universe. Re-creating those conditions, the scientists believe, should let them find the long-hypothesized, infinitesimal Higgs boson, sometimes called the “God particle,” whose discovery could explain the origin of all matter.



Scientists theorize Higgs boson is one of the most fundamental components of the fabric of our universe - responsible for giving mass to light-speed pure energy, which then slows down its vibration and speed and becomes physical matter.



The 2013 documentary, which won 13 festival and industry awards, including the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award, runs 99 minutes and is not rated.



The film’s trailer can be found on YouTube at http://bit.ly/1jGxe0o.



The Woodstock screening will be followed by a facilitated discussion. Refreshments will be served.



Attendees over age 12 are asked to contribute.



The monthly Movies With Spirit series, organized by Gerry Harrington of Kingston, seeks to stimulate people’s sense of joy and wonder, inspire love and compassion, evoke a deepened understanding of people’s integral connection with others and with life itself, and support individual cultures, faith paths and beliefs while simultaneously transcending them.



The films are screened in diverse houses of worship and reverence across Ulster and Dutchess counties at 7 p.m. on the third Saturday every month. The series has no religious affiliation.



For more information about "Particle Fever" and the rest of the series, contact Harrington at 845-389-9201 or at gerryharrington@mindspring.com. Details are also available at movieswithspirit.com and facebook.com/MoviesWithSpirit.