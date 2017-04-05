



“Lost Rondout: A Story of Urban Removal”



Kingston’s decline and the effects of urban renewal are discussed in a documentary to be shown on Thurs., April 13 at 7 p.m. at the Newburgh Free Library. KINGSTON - “Lost Rondout: A Story of Urban Removal” will be shown at the Newburgh Free Library on Thurs., April 13 at 7 p.m. as part of National Library Week. The documentary film chronicles how a federally funded 1960’s urban renewal project devastated the waterfront district of Kingston, NY, reflecting the urban disruption that occurred all over America.



Utilizing dozens of period slides taken by local photographer Gene Dauner, “Lost Rondout” depicts the vanished streetscape of historic 19th-century buildings, then defined as “blight.”

Interviews with former residents describe a once-vibrant integrated community. Nearly 500 buildings were destroyed and thousands of people were displaced, many of them African Americans who had difficulty finding new housing.



Lynn Woods, who served as co-producer and co-director along with Stephen Blauweiss, will present the film and be available for questions and discussion. There is no admission fee. For information on library programs, call the Newburgh Free Library, (845) 563-3600.