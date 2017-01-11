Today is January 10th, 2017 |Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress! Tweet Follow @hvpress



WCS Announces Favorite Wildlife Pictures of the Year



In 2016, a little penguin (Eudyptula minor) was hatched and reared at WCSâ€™s Bronx Zoo â€“ a first in the 120 year history of the zoo. A colony of little penguins, also known as little blue penguins, came to the Bronx from the Taronga Zoo in Australia in 2015. WCS supports little penguin conservation efforts in Australiaâ€™s Sydney harbor. Photo Credit: Julie Larsen Maher Â© WCS NEW YORK CITY - WCS (Wildlife Conservation Society) has released its favorite images of 2016. Ten of the images come from WCS’s Bronx Zoo, and ten images are from WCS’s Global Conservation Programs taken by WCS scientists working around the world. WCS operates five wildlife parks in New York City and works in nearly 60 countries and in all the world’s oceans saving wildlife and wild places. 5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor

