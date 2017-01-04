



New Exihibit Opens at SUNY Orange, Newburgh



Oil on canvas artwork entitled “Gardiner, NewYork”. NEWBURGH - Art is central in Ward Lamb’s life. “From an early age I found drawing and painting to be a vehicle for expression and a comfort of solitude and self- examination,” he explains. During the ups and downs of his life, he has turned to art to connect with his observations and feelings. His varied works in oil, acrylic, watercolor, and charcoal pencil include portraits, still lifes, and landscapes in sizes from small to very large. Depending on the subject, his works are drawn or painted in styles that originate from realism, impressionism, and/or expressionism.



From now through March 9, 2017, Lamb’s artworks will be displayed in a solo exhibit entitled, “Figurative Works” ~ recent drawings and paintings. The venue is the Mindy Ross Gallery in Kaplan Hall, SUNY Orange. Come and be enveloped in his world of color and intense expression. Also a master class in March is being planned.



The Opening Reception for the show is scheduled for Saturday, January 7 from 4 to 7pm during which pianist Manny Carrasquillo and saxophonist Andrew Garrison will provide music.



Gallery hours are Monday through Friday 9am to 5pm and also Saturday, January 28, 4 to 6:30pm. The gallery is closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 16. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.



For many years, Ward Lamb taught art at Minisink Valley High School. At the time of his retirement last year, he was chair of the art department. Prior to teaching at MVHS, he taught for a year on a Fulbright Scholarship at Hinchingbrooke School in Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom. In the seventies and eighties, he studied at Maine College of Art (MECA) and went on to receive his BFA from SUNY Stony Brook and his MFA from Brooklyn College. In addition, he attended The New York Studio School of Drawing, Painting and Sculpture on a scholarship. He has studied and worked with Robert White, Mel Pekarsky, Mavis Pusey, Lawrence Alloway, Malcolm Morley, Phillip Pearlstein, Alan D’Arcangelo, and Lennart Anderson.



His works are in public and private collections in the United States and abroad.



Kaplan Hall is located at the corner of Grand & First Streets, Newburgh. Free, secure parking available in Kaplan Hall parking garage accessible via 73 First Street. Questions may be directed to Cultural Affairs at (845) 341-4891/9386 or cultural@sunyorange.edu



Information is available through the website at www.sunyorange.edu/culturala­ffairs. 5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor