



Take Me to Heaven! “Sister Act” is Underway



L-R: Isaac Saunders, Jr. (TJ), Shawn W. Smith (Pablo), Andrew Hendrick (Joey), Tamar Greene (Curtis) and Lindsay Roberts (Deloris) Photo: Kathleen Davisson WHITE PLAINS - White Plains Performing Arts Center is proud to present Sister Act, playing through the holiday season until January 8.



Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that had audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.



When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.



Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, Sister Act will leave you breathless. Experience this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is reason to REJOICE!



The cast features the talents of Shaunice Alexander, Susan Cohen DeStefano, Joanna Connolly, David Thomas Cronin, Najee Gabay-Knight, Kerri George, Deanna Giulietti, Tamar Greene, Andrew Hendrick, Gerard Lanzerotti, Katelyn Lauria, Steven Liberto, Andrea McCullough, Mary Mondlock, Dick Nagle, Triona O’Callaghan, Daniella Painton, Isaac Saunders, Corinne Scott, Rebecca Skowron, Shawn W. Smith, Christina Tompkins, Cartreze Tucker, Ariana Valdes with Paulette Oliva as Mother Superior and Lindsay Roberts as Deloris Van Cartier.



The creative team features Direction by Frank Portanova, Music Direction by Stephen Ferri, Choreography & Musical Staging by Lexie Fennell Frare, along with Scenic Design by Gabriel Firestone, Lighting Design by Ross Graham, Wardrobe Supervision by Emily Grace Mays and Sound Design by Scott Tunkel.



Sister Act will play the White Plains Performing Arts Center December 28, December 29, December 30, January 6, January 7 at 7:00 pm and December 28, January 7 and January 8 at 2:00 pm.



White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue and Main Street in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600.

