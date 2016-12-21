



Nominees Announced For the 48th NAACP Image Awards



LOS ANGELES, CA - The nominees for the 48th NAACP Image Awards were announced recently with ABC and HBO leading the nominations in the television categories with 23 nominations and 14 nominations, respectively. In the recording category, Columbia Records leads with 16 nominations, followed by RCA Records with 10 nominations and Atlantic Records with 4 nominations. Walt Disney Studios leads with 9 nominations, followed by Focus Features with 7 nominations, while A24 and Fox Searchlight Pictures both received 6 nominations in the motion picture categories.



Beyoncé leads the pack with 7 nominations, followed by her sister Solange Knowles with 5 nominations. Additionally, Chance the Rapper and Kendrick Lamar received 4 nominations, while Donald Glover and Nate Parker both received nominations for 3 awards.



The NAACP Image Awards celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors. Winners will be announced during the two-hour star-studded event hosted by Anthony Anderson, which will broadcast LIVE on TV ONE on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 9pm/8c as a two-hour special. A 90-minute pre-show will air live from the red carpet at 7:30pm/6:30c.



“The NAACP is delighted to have a great collaboration with TV One and we look forward to working with them again to create a memorable evening of entertainment celebrating the hard work, perseverance, and achievements of those in our community,” said Roslyn M. Brock, Chairman of the NAACP National Board of Directors.



“The Image Awards is the premier showcase for art and advocacy reflecting the depth and diversity of the African-American experience. It is an American prism through which we see a breadth of culture and color reflected in film, television, music and literature in ways that reveal our shared humanity. At a moment when America is so divided, the Image Awards represents an hour that brings us together,” stated Cornell William Brooks, President and CEO, NAACP.



The 48th NAACP Image Awards production team will be returning including Executive Producers Reginald Hudlin and Phil Gurin, Director Tony McCuin, Co-Executive Producers Kimmie H. Kim and Byron Phillips, and Talent Producer Robin Reinhardt.



Following is is a list ofsome of the categories and nominees for the 48th NAACP Image Awards:

Entertainer Of The Year

Beyoncé

Viola Davis

Regina King

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Chance the Rapper

Television

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“black-ish” (ABC)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

“The Carmichael Show” (NBC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson - “black-ish” (ABC)

Don Cheadle - “House of Lies” (Showtime)

Donald Glover - “Atlanta” (FX)

Dwayne Johnson - “Ballers” (HBO)

Kevin Hart - “Real Husbands of Hollywood” (BET)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae - “Insecure” (HBO)

Keesha Sharp - “Lethal Weapon” (FOX)

Niecy Nash - “The Soul Man” (TV Land)

Tracee Ellis Ross - “black-ish” (ABC)

Uzo Aduba - “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor

in a Comedy Series

David Alan Grier - “The Carmichael Show” (NBC)

Deon Cole - “black-ish” (ABC)

Laurence Fishburne - “black-ish” (ABC)

Miles Brown - “black-ish” (ABC)

Tituss Burgess - “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Erica Ash - “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

Laverne Cox - “Orange Is The New Black” (Netflix)

Marsai Martin - “black-ish” (ABC)

Tichina Arnold - “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

Yvonne Orji - “Insecure” (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Empire” (FOX)

“Power” (Starz)

“Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Underground” (WGN America)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Kofi Siriboe - “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Mike Colter - “Marvel’s Luke Cage” (Netflix)

Omari Hardwick - “Power” (Starz)

Sterling K. Brown - “This Is Us” (NBC)

Terrence Howard - “Empire” (FOX)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Jurnee Smollett-Bell - “Underground” (WGN America)

Kerry Washington - “Scandal” (ABC)

Rutina Wesley - “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Taraji P. Henson - “Empire” (FOX)

Viola Davis - “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfred Enoch - “How To Get Away With Murder” (ABC)

Jesse Williams - “Greys Anatomy” (ABC)

Joe Morton - “Scandal” (ABC)

Jussie Smollett - “Empire” (FOX)

Trai Byers - “Empire” (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Amirah Vann - “Underground” (WGN America)

CCH Pounder - “NCIS: New Orleans” (CBS)

Cicely Tyson - “How To Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

Lynn Whitfield - “Greenleaf” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Naturi Naughton - “Power” (Starz)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

“American Crime” (ABC)

“Confirmation” (HBO)

“Roots” (History)

“The Night Of” (HBO)

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance - “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

Cuba Gooding Jr. - “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

Jeffrey Wright - “Confirmation” (HBO)

Malachi Kirby - “Roots” (History)

Sterling K. Brown - “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anika Noni Rose - “Roots” (History)

Audra McDonald - “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” (HBO)

Emayatzy Corinealdi - “Roots” (History)

Kerry Washington - “Confirmation” (HBO)

Regina King - “American Crime” (ABC)

Outstanding News / Information - (Series or Special)

“AM Joy with Joy Reid” (MSNBC/NBC News)

“BET Love and Happiness White House Special” (BET)

“StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson” (National Geographic Channel)

“Stay Woke” (BET)

“Unsung: Sugarhill Gang” (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

“Steve Harvey” (Syndicated)

“SuperSoul Sunday” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

“The Real” (Syndicated)

“The Talk” (CBS)

“The View” (ABC)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

“Little Big Shots” (NBC)

“Mary Mary” (WE tv)

“The Voice” (NBC)

“United Shades of America” (CNN)

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

“2016 Black Girls Rock” (BET)

“Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)

“Lemonade” (HBO)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Spike TV)

“The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2016” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Children’s Program

“All In With Cam Newton” (Nickelodeon)

“An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has to Win” (Amazon)

“Doc McStuffins” (Disney Junior)

“K.C. Undercover” (Disney Channel)

“The Lion Guard” (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-series)

Emyyri Crutchfield - “Roots” (History)

Hudson Yang - “Fresh Off The Boat” (ABC)

Lonnie Chavis - “This Is Us” (NBC)

Marsai Martin - “black-ish” (ABC)

Miles Brown - “black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Anthony Anderson & Tracee Ellis Ross - “2016 BET Awards” (BET)

Joy Reid - “AM Joy with Joy Reid” (MSNBC)

Roland S. Martin - “NewsOne Now with Roland S. Martin” (TV One)

Steve Harvey - “The Steve Harvey Show” (Syndicated)

W. Kamau Bell - “United Shades of America” (CNN)



For the complete list of categories and nominees for the 48th NAACP Image Awards, all information, and latest news, please visit the official NAACP Image Awards website at www.naacpimageawards.net.



5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor