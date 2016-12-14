|
December 14th, 2016
Mount Continues Christmas Vespers Tradition
NEWBURGH – Mount Saint Mary College presented a service of lessons and carols at the annual Christmas Vespers program on Sunday, December 4.
The singers lifted their voices to the heavens in the Chapel of the Most Holy Rosary in the Dominican Center.
The Mount Saint Mary College Choir is directed by professor Durward Entrekin of the Division of Arts and Letters. He received a doctorate in musical arts from Yale School of Music.
The first Vespers at the Mount took place in 1974. Nicholas Valentine of Broadway Tailors in Newburgh was in the audience, and observed that the choir could benefit from classic tuxedos. He has been providing that service since 1975.
