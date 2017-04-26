



Montreign Resort Casino to Be Rebranded



MONTICELLO - Montreign Operating Company, LLC (“MOC”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Empire Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ-GM:NYNY) (“Empire” and, together with its subsidiaries, the “Company”), announced it has entered into a license agreement to rebrand Montreign Resort Casino a Resorts World property. The resort casino MOC is developing part of a $1.2 billion four-season destination resort under construction in the Town of Thompson in Sullivan County, New York. The resort casino, which is designed to meet 5-star and 5-diamond standards, is expected to include an 18-story hotel, a casino floor exceeding 100,000 square feet, which will include a designated VIP/high limit area, and 27,000 square feet of multi-purpose meeting and entertainment space. MOC will continue to operate the resort casino, with the casino scheduled to open to the public in March 2018.



The license agreement grants MOC the right to use the “Resorts World” and “Genting” brand names, marks and logos in connection with the marketing, sales, management and operation of its resort casino, as well as the entertainment village and golf course that subsidiaries of MOC are developing at the resort property. This will enable MOC to leverage the internationally-recognized Resorts World hospitality and casino brand with properties located around the world, including integrated destination resorts located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Singapore; Bimini, Bahamas; Manila, Philippines; Birmingham, England; New York City, New York; and the newest property currently under construction in Las Vegas, Nevada.



“We are excited to be able to associate our property with the prestigious Resorts World brand established by the leaders of the Genting Group, a multi-national conglomerate that includes a global destination-resort operator with a reputation for being a premier provider of leisure and entertainment services,’’ said Empire’s Executive Chairman of the Board Emanuel Pearlman. “We believe branding our resort casino a Resorts World property will significantly enhance our ability to market the facility and attract visitors, which will provide regional, national and international exposure for Sullivan County and the Catskills region.”



“The Resorts World brand is proudly featured on integrated, destination resorts around the world from the United Kingdom to Singapore. By branding the Company’s resort casino a Resorts World property, the Company will be able to reach a market of existing Resorts World customers worldwide,” said Lim Chee Heong, Chief Operating Officer of Resorts World Inc Pte Ltd, a joint venture company of Genting Berhad. “We are proud to have the brand featured on the only integrated resort casino in New York State.” 5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor