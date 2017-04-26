Today is April 26th, 2017 |Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress! Tweet Follow @hvpress



Ulster Savings Bank Features Students Art



A photo created by Ginger McMahon, a student at Onteora High School (OHS), is on display at the Ulster Savings Bank in Phoenicia, NY. This is part of the branches latest art exhibit, a collection of two-dimensional artwork by art students (grades 9-12) from Onteora High School. PHOENICIA - Ulster Savings Bank would like to invite the public to their 58 Main Street, Phoenicia branch to enjoy their latest art exhibit, a collection of two-dimensional artwork by art students (grades 9-12) at Onteora High School.



The students, under the direction of Onteora H.S. art teachers Jennifer Wentland and Shelly Hamilton, will display their work at the Bank’s Phoenicia branch throughout the month of April. The exhibit will include drawings, paintings, mixed-media, darkroom and digital photography creations.



For more information concerning the exhibit, please contact Samantha Awand-Gortel, Phoenicia Branch Manager, at 688-5965, ext. 6701.

