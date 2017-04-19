PHOTO GALLERY
Ulster Savings Bank to Host Earth Day Event



GARDINER - The public is invited to attend a celebration of Earth Day at Ulster Savings Bank’s 2201 Rt. 44/55 (Ireland Corners), Gardiner branch on Friday, April 21st from 11:00am – 4:00pm.

Refreshments will be served, including grass-fed beef hamburgers from the Goodnow Family Farm, during the celebration event.  In recognition of Earth Day, the first 50 attendees will receive Colorado Blue Spruce tree saplings.  Children will be able to enjoy a special arts and crafts table during the celebration as well.  Local vendors will have a number of items for sale, including locally-grown honey, natural spa products, homemade soaps and other environmentally-friendly products, and much more!

Solar panel installation consultations will be available during the entire event from Conscious Energy of Gardiner.

The “Helping Hands Ministry Food Pantry” of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Gardiner will take donations of canned food during the branch’s Earth Day celebration.

For more information about our Earth Day celebration, please contact Gardiner Branch Manager Kathy DeLano at 255-4262, ext. 4401.

