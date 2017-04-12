PHOTO GALLERY
Walden Savings Celebrating 15 Years at Scott’s Corners



Walden Savings Bank President and CEO, Derrik Wynkoop, Chairman of the Board, Jeffrey D. Crist and Scott’s Corners Branch Manager, Dawn Sweed present a grant to representatives from Berea Elementary School PTO in honor of the branch’s fifteen-year anniversary.
MONTGOMERY – On Friday, March 31, Walden Savings Bank celebrated its 15th year of providing banking products and services to the Montgomery community at its Scott’s Corners location. In honor of the branch’s 15th anniversary, the Bank hosted a celebration, at which grants were presented to local not-for-profit organizations.

* Award recipients included:

* Berea Elementary School PTO

* Hudson Valley Light It Up Blue

* Montgomery Food Pantry

* Volunteer and Exempt Firemen’s Benevolent Association of Coldenham

Community members in attendance were entered in a drawing for a chance to win door prizes from local merchants and a grand prize of four box seat tickets and VIP parking for Santana at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

“We would like to thank the residents of Montgomery for their continued trust and support since our Scott’s Corners branch first opened fifteen years ago,” said President and CEO, Derrik Wynkoop. “Walden Savings Bank is committed to supporting the people and organizations who make a difference in our community. We are honored to celebrate this anniversary by giving back to such worthy local causes.”

