



Dr. Gordon Joins USA Swimming Foundation Board



Dr. Cecil Gordon (center) was a starter at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Gordon, is a longtime USA Swimming official and has officiated several high-level international meets including the 2015 FINA World Championships in Kazan, Russia, as well as many U.S. National Championships, Open Water Nationals and the past three U.S. Olympic Team Trials. COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - The USA Swimming Foundation named three-time Olympian Elizabeth Beisel (Saunderstown, R.I.) and veteran swimming official Cecil Gordon (Greenville, Del.) to its Board of Directors.



“We are proud and honored to have Olympic Gold medalist, Elizabeth Beisel and key USA Swimming volunteer, Cecil Gordon joining the USA Swimming Foundation Board of Directors,” said USA Swimming Foundation Executive Director Debbie Hesse. “Together, Elizabeth and Cecil bring an incredible amount of real life swimming experience, and a tremendous passion for the foundation’s mission to save lives and build champions – in the pool and in life.”



Beisel, who learned to swim at age 5, has represented the Bluefish Swim Club, the University of Florida and Team USA at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. She is a two-time Olympic medalist and has earned three medals in FINA World Championships competition.



She was presented the first-ever Team Leadership and Inspiration Award at the 2016 Golden Goggle Awards. Selected by the members of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team, this award honors the athlete who provided excellence in leadership and dedication to Team USA at last summer’s Olympic Games.



“The Foundation’s mission is ‘saving lives and building champions.’ That is exactly how every swimmer’s career starts – being safer in the water,” said Beisel. “I want to make sure that every single person is comfortable in the water and can dream of becoming an Olympian one day. No matter your age, ability, or aspirations, everyone should have the opportunity to learn how to swim.”



Gordon, a longtime USA Swimming official, has officiated several high-level international meets including the 2015 FINA World Championships in Kazan, Russia, as well as many U.S. National Championships, Open Water Nationals and the past three U.S. Olympic Team Trials. He was a starter at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



Gordon, who recently served as chair of Safe Sport and National Diversity Inclusion committees, is passionate about bringing more diversity on to the pool deck.



"Too many of our children lose their lives today simply because they have never been taught to swim. Having an opportunity to impact those drowning statistics is personally meaningful to me," said Gordon. "At the same time, maintaining performance excellence and building champions are the things that keep the U.S. at the forefront of the swimming world."