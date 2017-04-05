



Mid-Hudson Subaru Donates $60k to Charity



On Monday March 13th, Mid-Hudson Subaru gathered together customers, local veterans, community groups, business executives, political constituents, and staff members to present Hudson Valley Hero Project with a donation check. WAPPINGERS FALLS - On Monday, March 13th, Mid-Hudson Subaru gathered together customers, local veterans, community groups, business executives, political constituents, and staff members to present Hudson Valley Hero Project with a donation check.



Every year Subaru of America holds their Share the Love event from mid-November to early January. During that time any customer that buys or leases a new Subaru has the capability to choose 1 of 5 charities to receive a $250 donation from Subaru. The charities are 4 national and 1 local. Every dealership has the option of choosing what their local charity will be.



This year Peter Maher, owner Mid-Hudson Subaru, chose Hudson Valley Hero Project (HVHP) as the local charity. HVHP was founded by two-time Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran Marc Coviello. Marc is the recipient of numerous awards, most notably the Purple Heart. Marc’s charity helps Hudson Valley active and retired veterans.



The owner of Mid-Hudson Subaru, Peter Maher, met Marc at a Beekman Town Hall event. Marc came up to talk to Peter about Peter’s businesses and Peter so impressed with Marc’s composure, intelligence and passion for Hudson Valley Hero Project that Peter knew Mid-Hudson Subaru had to be a part of Marc’s vision.



Marc has created a very special charity that helps local active and retired military with whatever their needs are. From something as simple as a mailing a care package overseas to giving money to cover a veterans mortgage so they can stay in their house. Marc’s energy, passion and dedication to his military brethren is truly inspiring.



Mid-Hudson Subaru customers, staff and Subaru of America were able to donate over $60,000 to Hudson Valley Hero Project. The best part of the donation is that 100% of it will go to aid our local veterans.



