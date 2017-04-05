



Ulster Savings Charitable Foundation Awards Three Grants



Jody Ford (far left), Director of the Stone Ridge Public Library, and Julianna Arms (3rd from right), Children’s Services Director at the Library, took a break from an exciting science-themed activity to say “thank you” to the Ulster Savings Charitable Foundation for their grant. The Ulster Savings Charitable Foundation recently had the pleasure of awarding grants to three (3) wonderful local non-profit organizations. The following is a summary of those grants:

Nonprofit (recipient) Name:

The Kingston Library

Grant amount:

$2,000.00

Purpose of grant:

The Charitable Foundation’s grant will support The Kingston Library’s Teen Summer Reading Program, which provides local young adults (ages 12 to 19) with activities and a reading component in an effort to keep them engaged and learning over the summer months when school is not in session. This program, which has existed for six (6) years, has grown significantly, offering nearly 20 events with an average attendance of 10 students each.



Nonprofit (recipient) Name:

YWCA Ulster County

Grant amount:

$2,500.00

Purpose of grant:

The Charitable Foundation’s grant will help fund the purchase of a new playground fence at the YWCA’s 209 Clinton Avenue, Kingston facility. The new vinyl fence, which replaces an existing 15-year-old chain-link fence which is in a state of disrepair, will provide security and protection for the approximately 160 children in YWCA Ulster County’s Magic Circle School.

Nonprofit (recipient) Name:

Stone Ridge Public Library

Grant amount:

$7,500.00

Purpose of grant:

The Charitable Foundation's grant will support the Stone Ridge Public Library's expansion of their Children's Room to accommodate children's group activities and add an ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant bathroom and small kitchenette, all within the building's existing footprint. This expansion project is Phase II of the Library's overall restoration/revitalization effort, which began a decade ago.