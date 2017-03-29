



Exec Dir of OC Human Rights Commission Named



Orange County’s new Executive Director of Human Rights, Inaudy Esposito, and Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus. GOSHEN - Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus announced recently that Inaudy Esposito has been named Executive Director of the Orange County Human Rights Commission.



Esposito’s first day as Commissioner of Human Rights will be March 1, 2017.



“In today’s complicated world, we need to ensure that basic human rights are upheld and supported,” said Neuhaus. “Inaudy has the skills, education and personal background to truly make a difference and I welcome her to Orange County Government.”



Fred Cook, Chairman of Orange County’s Human Rights Commission, added: “I look forward to working with Inaudy and the entire Commission to bring a message of inclusion, peace and tolerance to all residents of Orange County.”



A native of the Dominican Republic and a naturalized United States Citizen, Esposito has spent the last decade working for Safe Homes of Orange County in Newburgh. Safe Homes provides free counseling, support groups, legal services, and other forms of support to victims of domestic violence, and provides training for agencies, businesses, law enforcement, and individuals. Esposito has served as Safe Homes’ Family Justice Center Director for the past seven years.



Her duties included recruiting, training and providing direct supervision to eight victim advocates, volunteers and several interns. Esposito was part of the design,

coordination and facilitation of all aspects of staff, volunteer and intern training programs about intimate partner violence, oppression and human trafficking. She was also responsible for developing government, community and agency relationships and networking with other agencies to seek opportunities for collaboration. Esposito previously worked for Safe Homes as a child protective services and domestic violence advocate and a community educator.



Esposito has also taught English as a Second Language to adult students at SUNY Orange for the last 10 years. She received her Bachelor’s degree in School Psychology from Universidad Iberoamericana in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic in 2003 and earned a Masters in School Counseling from Hunter College in New York City.



Esposito resides in the Town of Newburgh with her husband, Nick, and two children. "I am truly honored and grateful to receive this opportunity from County Executive Neuhaus and the Human Rights Commission," Esposito said. "I am very proud to serve the residents