PHOTO GALLERY
Business Today is April 10th, 2017|Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress!



March 29th, 2017

Bank Names New Mortgage Loan Consultant



Edwin E. Paz
MONTGOMERY - Middletown resident Edwin E. Paz has joined Walden Savings Bank as a Mortgage Loan Consultant. In this position, Paz will provide guidance to assist Walden Savings Bank’s customers in choosing the mortgage products best suited to meet their financing needs. Paz joins the Bank with over 15 years of combined experience in customer service and lending.

“Eddie is a proven leader with excellent relationship-building skills,” said Senior Vice President Daniel Downing. “His well-rounded background, a blend of customer service and lending experience, will be an asset to our customers.”

Prior to joining Walden Savings Bank, Paz worked as an Account Representative at R.J. POLK & CO. INC. in Woodcliff Lake, NJ, where his responsibilities included providing excellent customer support, relationship management and product delivery. Previously, Paz served as a Mortgage Loan Officer at The Mortgage Zone, Inc., and held several sales management positions.

Copyright 2006-2016 The Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

              Let Your Voice Be Heard ... Fill Out the Reader Response Form Below
Your name:
Your email:
Article Title:
Comment Text:


*Posts do not appear immediately




 














Are you planning a summer vacation this year?
Yes
No
Not sure

Google

 

HEADLINES

 






HVPress.net | Copyright © 2006-2016 Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. | Use of this site indicates your agreement to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy for our Site. | HVPress.net 