



Bank Names New Mortgage Loan Consultant



Edwin E. Paz MONTGOMERY - Middletown resident Edwin E. Paz has joined Walden Savings Bank as a Mortgage Loan Consultant. In this position, Paz will provide guidance to assist Walden Savings Bank’s customers in choosing the mortgage products best suited to meet their financing needs. Paz joins the Bank with over 15 years of combined experience in customer service and lending.



“Eddie is a proven leader with excellent relationship-building skills,” said Senior Vice President Daniel Downing. “His well-rounded background, a blend of customer service and lending experience, will be an asset to our customers.”



Prior to joining Walden Savings Bank, Paz worked as an Account Representative at R.J. POLK & CO. INC. in Woodcliff Lake, NJ, where his responsibilities included providing excellent customer support, relationship management and product delivery. Previously, Paz served as a Mortgage Loan Officer at The Mortgage Zone, Inc., and held several sales management positions.