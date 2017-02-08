Today is February 8th, 2017 |Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress! Tweet Follow @hvpress



MTA to Reimburse Ferry Parking Lot Lease Costs



NEW YORK – The full Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board recently approved the agreement with the City of Newburgh to reimburse it for the cost of leasing the parking lot and dock for the Newburgh-Beacon Ferry.



The city approved a new two-year agreement with the new property owner to run from February 1, 2017 through December 31, 2018.



The state Department of Transportation reimburses the MTA for the lease cost of $21,278 per month.



