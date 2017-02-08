PHOTO GALLERY
Business Today is February 8th, 2017|Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress!



February 8th, 2017

Meals on Wheels NYS Announces Leadership Slate



NEWBURGH - Meals on Wheels New York State (MOWNYS)is pleased to announce the appointment of their slate of officers, directors, and governance/nominating committee members for the term beginning January 1, 2017.

Locally, Carole McDermott, President of Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh, Inc., has been named to the MOWNYS Board of Directors. McDermott has served in her role at Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh since 2010.

Meals on Wheels New York State is a not-for-profit organization that supports its member organizations by providing tools and information that its members need to make a difference in the lives of others in their communities.

Copyright 2006-2016 The Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

              Let Your Voice Be Heard ... Fill Out the Reader Response Form Below
Your name:
Your email:
Article Title:
Comment Text:


*Posts do not appear immediately




 











Why do you watch the Super Bowl?
Game
Ads
I don't

Google

 

HEADLINES

•  Tuskegee Airmen’s Significance in US History
•  “Hidden Figures” Private Screening Fundraiser
•  City of Poughkeepsie is Protecting its Bus Service
•  “The Obama Years: The Power Of Words”
•  The Newseum Opens ‘1967: Civil Rights at 50’...
•  Stewart-Cousins Hosts Westchester Resistance Rally
•  Lock America’s Doors and Please Knock Politely
•  Black History Art Show Exhibit Returns to Howland
•  The NBCSL Calls For Debt Collection Reform
•  Hundreds Gather to Protest Trump Travel Ban
•  NAACP Formally Opposes Puzder, Price Nominations
•  MTA to Reimburse Ferry Parking Lot Lease Costs
•  Home Depot Kicks Off Its 2017 Retool Your School...
•  Winning TAKE 5 Tickets Were Sold in Dover Plains...
•  Travel Ban Assistance Offered By YWCA Orange...

 






HVPress.net | Copyright © 2006-2016 Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. | Use of this site indicates your agreement to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy for our Site. | HVPress.net 