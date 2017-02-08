Today is February 8th, 2017 |Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress! Tweet Follow @hvpress



Meals on Wheels NYS Announces Leadership Slate



NEWBURGH - Meals on Wheels New York State (MOWNYS)is pleased to announce the appointment of their slate of officers, directors, and governance/nominating committee members for the term beginning January 1, 2017.



Locally, Carole McDermott, President of Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh, Inc., has been named to the MOWNYS Board of Directors. McDermott has served in her role at Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh since 2010.



Meals on Wheels New York State is a not-for-profit organization that supports its member organizations by providing tools and information that its members need to make a difference in the lives of others in their communities.

