



Ulster Savings Charitable Foundation Awards Four Grants



Jeffrey Wood (2nd from right), Executive Director of the Ulster Savings Charitable Foundation, Bill Calderara (3rd from right), President and CEO of Ulster Savings Bank, MaryRose Warcholak (far left), Ulster Savings Charitable Foundation member, and Christopher Rosenbergen (3rd from left), Ulster Savings Charitable Foundation member, present the Charitable Foundation’s $10,000 grant check to Kevin O’Connor (2nd from left), RUPCO’s Chief Executive Officer, and Catherine Maloney (far right), RUPCO Board Chair, at RUPCO’s 289 Fair Street, Kingston headquarters. The Ulster Savings Charitable Foundation recently had the pleasure of awarding grants to four (4) wonderful local non-profit organizations. The following are summaries of each grant:



Nonprofit (recipient) Name:

American Red Cross of the Mid-Hudson Valley Chapter

Grant amount:

$2,500.00

Purpose of grant:

The Charitable Foundation’s grant will support the American Red Cross’ “Home Fire Preparedness Campaign”, a program that allows Red Cross staff to canvass at-risk populations (i.e.: seniors, youth) and install fire alarms in residences, complete home safety checklists, help families develop escape plans and, ultimately, reduce the number of fire deaths and injuries throughout the Mid-Hudson Valley.



Nonprofit (recipient) Name:

RUPCO, Inc.

Grant amount:

$10,000.00

Purpose of grant:

The Charitable Foundation’s grant will support RUPCO’s creation of a new post-homeownership education and matched savings program.

Nonprofit (recipient) Name:

Benedictine Health Foundation

Grant amount:

$8,000.00

Purpose of grant:

The Charitable Foundation’s grant will support the purchase of new furniture approved by the Department of Mental Health for the 40-bed inpatient mental health unit on the Mary’s Avenue Campus of HealthAlliance. This furniture will meet industry safety and durability standards for behavioral health units.

Nonprofit (recipient) Name:

Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA)

Grant amount:

$3,600.00

Purpose of grant:

The Charitable Foundation's grant will provide funding in support of CASA's "mentoring foster children in transition" plan within the CASA mentor advocate program of CASA of Ulster County. As part of the plan, foster children between the ages of 12-21 years old will receive support (utilizing a mentor approach) as they transition to a new environment, including returning home to their parent, being adopted by a relative or foster parent, or aging out of foster care.