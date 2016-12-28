



Walden Savings Bank Supports Food Bank



The Walden Savings Bank team delivered 1,191 pounds to food to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley at its annual “Stuff the Van” event. MONTGOMERY - Walden Savings Bank employees recently delivered a whopping 1,191 pounds of non-perishable food items to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley. In an effort to combat hunger in our region, the Bank facilitates an annual “Stuff the Van” event to collect food donations from its customers and staff. In addition, the Walden Savings Bank “Circle of Giving” Campaign generates a $1.00 donation to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley for each gift card sold before December 25.



Hunger remains a serious problem in our region, with nearly 20% of New York State families living in or near poverty. The Regional Food Bank provides emergency food assistance to approximately 244,400 different people in our community each year, including 85,000 children and 13,000 seniors (www.foodbankofhudsonvalley.org).



"The holiday season is an important time to lend a helping hand to our neighbors in need," said Derrik R. Wynkoop, President and CEO of Walden Savings Bank. "We're proud to once again support the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley in its effort to alleviate hunger and prevent food waste."