



Charitable Foundation Awards Three Grants



Jeffrey Wood (back row - center), Executive Director of the Ulster Savings Charitable Foundation, Bill C. Calderara (front row – 2nd from left), President and CEO of Ulster Savings Bank, Connie Harkin (front row – far right), Ulster Savings Charitable Foundation member, and Chris Rosenbergen (back row – left), Ulster Savings Charitable Foundation member, present the Charitable Foundation’s $10,000 grant check to Sean Robin (front row - center), HRH Executive Director, Elizabeth Celaya (front row – 2nd from right), HRH Director of Organizational & Community Development, Lauren McLaughlin (front row – far left), HomeOwnership Manager at HRH, and Adrienne Haynes (back row - left), Housing Counselor at HRH, at Hudson River Housing’s headquarters at 313 Mill Street, Poughkeepsie. The Ulster Savings Charitable Foundation recently had the pleasure of awarding grants to some amazing nonprofit organizations in the Poughkeepsie area. The following are summaries of each grant:

Nonprofit (recipient) Name:

United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region

Grant amount:

$5,000.00

Purpose of grant:

The Charitable Foundation’s grant will support the United Way’s Early Education Coalition program, which aims to fight the low levels of childhood literacy in Dutchess and Orange counties by collaborating with other nonprofits, businesses, public sector agencies and community members to share resources, develop best practices and find creative solutions to serve the greater community.

----------------------------------------------

Nonprofit (recipient) Name:

Mid-Hudson Children’s Museum

Grant amount:

$5,000.00

Purpose of grant:

The Charitable Foundation’s grant will support the MHCM’s implementation of “Museums for All”, an initiative designed to ensure that every child and family has access to high-quality children’s museum experiences by implementing a permanent, reduced admission for any family presenting an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card and a valid photo ID. The “Museums for All” initiative was created by the Association of Children’s Museums and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The Mid-Hudson Children’s Museum has a goal that within three (3) years, 10% of their annual visitation will be by families from Ulster, Dutchess and Orange counties utilizing the “Museums for All” program.

----------------------------------------------

Nonprofit (recipient) Name:

Hudson River Housing, Inc.

Grant amount:

$10,000.00

Purpose of grant:

The Charitable Foundation's grant will supplement Hudson River Housing's (HRH) outreach, materials and personnel for their Financial Fitness program. This program aims to improve the financial stability among participants through a group educational workshop on the importance of eliminating debt, building a credit history and increasing savings. Class topics include proper income calculation, tracking of one's household spending, why credit is important and how to improve one's credit rating.