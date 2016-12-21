



Orange County Chamber Welcomes Beacon Place



HIGHLAND MILLS - The Orange County Chamber of Commerce was on location for the Ribbon Cutting and Open House for Beacon Place, LLC. Beacon Place, LLC “nestled in the foothills of the beautiful Hudson River Valley, provides a structured day program as well as in-home and in-community services” for individuals living with traumatic brain injury.

The ribbon cutting and open house, hosted by the Orange County Chamber of Commerce, was well attended by members of the community, individuals who benefit from the services as well as members from the Chamber.



Orange County Chamber President Lynn Cione, Chairman of the Board Ralph Martucci, Director of Membership Scott Wohl and Director of Communications Barbara Martinez were in attendance to help welcome Beacon Place, Executive Director Randolph Bleiwas and his staff.



The open house consisted of a tour of their new center and a brief presentation on traumatic brain injuries by Executive Director Randolph Bleiwas.



Beacon Place is located at 583 Route 32, Suite 5U in Highland Mills. For more information about their programs and services please visit www.beaconplace.net.



