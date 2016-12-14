



Maverick Names Potter as Executive Director



Kitt Potter Maverick Concerts, Inc. is pleased to announce Kitt Potter has been appointed as its first Executive Director.



“We are excited to welcome Kitt to the Maverick to work alongside our Music Director Alexander Platt,” said Board President Susan Rizwani. “Kitt’s proven track record in strategic planning, foundation and corporate relations, and event planning will make her a winning asset as we look forward to our second century.”



Ms. Potter joins Maverick Concerts with 20 years of successful non-profit leadership experience. Celebrated as a visionary with the ability to inspire diverse communities to work together, she has played a lead role in obtaining millions of dollars in funding to support education, business and government institutions; community, youth and arts-based organizations in the Hudson Valley and beyond.



“It is with gratitude and great enthusiasm that I move forward in service to this national, historic treasure,” said Potter. “I am honored to have the opportunity to work with Maestro Platt, such an outstanding Board of Directors and core of volunteers, and being a part of this incredible legacy,” said Potter.



A native of Newburgh, NY, Kitt is also an accomplished vocalist, lyricist and actress.



