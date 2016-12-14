



Credit Union Expands With Fishkill Branch



Gary Anderson, Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union Board Chairman and Wayne Winkler, Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union President/CEO are surrounded by members of the MHV Board of Directors, MHV Employees and Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce members. KINGSTON –Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union (MHV) celebrated the grand opening of it’s new Fishkill Branch on November 18. The 2,350 square foot full-service branch is located at 584 Route 9, next to the Red Line Diner.



Wayne Winkler, MHV President and CEO, states, “The new Fishkill branch enables us to serve the Southern Dutchess market with a more convenient and spacious state-of-the-art office. We like to think of this office as “the branch of the future” integrating new technologies and processes in a much smaller footprint. We replaced the traditional teller counters with teller pods for a more personalized experience and added in our Personal Tellers to assist members with extended banking hours.”



The branch lobby is open from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Teller service is available both in person during normal business hours or through the Personal Teller from 6:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. 7 days a week. The Personal Teller is real-time banking technology that gives members the convenience of conducting their daily banking face-to-face with a local teller after hours. The MHV branch features a tablet bar, drive-up ATM and teller service, and on-site Mortgage Originator and Investment and Retirement representative.



MHV is a member-owned, credit union serving individuals and businesses throughout Ulster, Dutchess and Orange counties. Since 1963 MHV has helped to make our members’ lives easier by providing complete and convenient financial solutions. We provide a member experience driven by innovative technology, reliable service and easy access. MHV provides a wide array of personal and business banking solutions, low rate financing, extended-hour Personal Teller and convenient e-Services to our members.



